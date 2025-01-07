Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    State Funeral of 39th President Jimmy Carter [Image 1 of 3]

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Harleigh Faulk 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    U.S. service members, distinguished guests, family, and friends attend the State Funeral for former President Jimmy Carter at the Washington National Cathedral, Washington, D.C., Jan. 9, 2025. Carter, the 39th President of the United States and a 2002 Nobel Peace Prize recipient for his humanitarian efforts, passed away on December 29, 2024, at his home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 100. (DoD photo by the U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Harleigh Faulk)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2025
    Date Posted: 01.09.2025 17:35
    Photo ID: 8825588
    VIRIN: 250109-D-ML869-1102
    Resolution: 6762x4532
    Size: 7.44 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 2

    This work, State Funeral of 39th President Jimmy Carter [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Harleigh Faulk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JTF-NCR
    SF39

