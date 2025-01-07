U.S. service members, distinguished guests, family, and friends attend the State Funeral for former President Jimmy Carter at the Washington National Cathedral, Washington, D.C., Jan. 9, 2025. Carter, the 39th President of the United States and a 2002 Nobel Peace Prize recipient for his humanitarian efforts, passed away on December 29, 2024, at his home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 100. (DoD photo by the U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Harleigh Faulk)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2025 17:35
|Photo ID:
|8825588
|VIRIN:
|250109-D-ML869-1102
|Resolution:
|6762x4532
|Size:
|7.44 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|2
This work, State Funeral of 39th President Jimmy Carter [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Harleigh Faulk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.