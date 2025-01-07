State Funeral of 39th President Jimmy Carter

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. service members, distinguished guests, family, and friends attend the State Funeral for former President Jimmy Carter at the Washington National Cathedral, Washington, D.C., Jan. 9, 2025. Carter, the 39th President of the United States and a 2002 Nobel Peace Prize recipient for his humanitarian efforts, passed away on December 29, 2024, at his home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 100. (DoD photo by the U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Harleigh Faulk)