State Funeral for 39th President, Jimmy Carter

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. service members with the Joint-Service Casket Team place the casket of former President Jimmy Carter into a hearse during his state funeral at the Washington National Cathedral, Washington, D.C., Jan. 9, 2025. Carter, the 39th President of the United States and a 2002 Nobel Peace Prize recipient for his humanitarian efforts, passed away on December 29, 2024, at his home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 100. (DoD photo by U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Braydon Rogers)