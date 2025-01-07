Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    State Funeral For 39th President Jimmy Carter [Image 2 of 3]

    State Funeral For 39th President Jimmy Carter

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Braydon Rogers 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    U.S. service members with the Joint-Service Casket Team place the casket of former President Jimmy Carter into a hearse during his state funeral at the Washington National Cathedral, Washington, D.C., Jan. 9, 2025. Carter, the 39th President of the United States and a 2002 Nobel Peace Prize recipient for his humanitarian efforts, passed away on December 29, 2024, at his home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 100. (DoD photo by U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Braydon Rogers)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2025
    Date Posted: 01.09.2025 17:38
    Photo ID: 8825589
    VIRIN: 250109-D-IE924-1521
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 27.84 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    This work, State Funeral For 39th President Jimmy Carter [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Braydon Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

