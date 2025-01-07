U.S. Navy Cmdr. James Koffi relieves U.S. Navy Cmdr. Chance Smith as commanding officer of USS Truxtun (DDG 103)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Caption: U.S. Navy Cmdr. James Koffi relieves U.S. Navy Cmdr. Chance Smith as commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103), at a change of command ceremony in Norfolk, Virginia, Jan. 9, 2025. Koffi served close to a year and a half aboard Truxtun as its executive officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sierra Bryant.) (Photo was edited and cropped using Adobe Lightroom Classic to improve overall composition.)