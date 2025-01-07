Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Cmdr. Chance Smith addresses the crowd during a change of command ceremony for USS Truxtun (DDG 103) [Image 1 of 3]

    U.S. Navy Cmdr. Chance Smith addresses the crowd during a change of command ceremony for USS Truxtun (DDG 103)

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2025

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Gabriela Morgan Longo 

    USS Truxtun (DDG 103)

    U.S. Navy Cmdr. Chance Smith, outgoing commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103), addresses the crowd during a change of command ceremony in Norfolk, Virginia, Jan. 9, 2025. Smith acknowledges the crew’s resiliency and thanks his family and friends for their support. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sierra Bryant.) (Photo was edited and cropped using Adobe Lightroom Classic to improve overall composition.)

    U.S. Navy Cmdr. Chance Smith addresses the crowd during a change of command ceremony for USS Truxtun (DDG 103)
    Retired U.S. Navy Capt. Frank Castellano addresses the crowd during a change of command ceremony for the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103)
    U.S. Navy Cmdr. James Koffi relieves U.S. Navy Cmdr. Chance Smith as commanding officer of USS Truxtun (DDG 103)

