U.S. Navy Cmdr. Chance Smith addresses the crowd during a change of command ceremony for USS Truxtun (DDG 103)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Cmdr. Chance Smith, outgoing commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103), addresses the crowd during a change of command ceremony in Norfolk, Virginia, Jan. 9, 2025. Smith acknowledges the crew’s resiliency and thanks his family and friends for their support. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sierra Bryant.) (Photo was edited and cropped using Adobe Lightroom Classic to improve overall composition.)