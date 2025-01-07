Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Retired U.S. Navy Capt. Frank Castellano addresses the crowd during a change of command ceremony for the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Retired U.S. Navy Capt. Frank Castellano addresses the crowd during a change of command ceremony for the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103)

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2025

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Gabriela Morgan Longo 

    USS Truxtun (DDG 103)

    Caption: Retired U.S. Navy Capt. Frank Castellano, director of Navigation, Seamanship and Ship Handling at Mariner Skills Training Center, addresses the crowd during a change of command ceremony for the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103), in Norfolk, Virginia, Jan. 9, 2025. Castellano is known for being the commanding officer of the guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge, during the hijacking of MV Maersk Alabama. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sierra Bryant.) (Photo was edited and cropped using Adobe Lightroom Classic to improve overall composition.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2025
    Date Posted: 01.09.2025 16:02
    Photo ID: 8825563
    VIRIN: 250109-N-JU947-1149
    Resolution: 5665x3777
    Size: 782.37 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retired U.S. Navy Capt. Frank Castellano addresses the crowd during a change of command ceremony for the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) [Image 3 of 3], by LTJG Gabriela Morgan Longo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy Cmdr. Chance Smith addresses the crowd during a change of command ceremony for USS Truxtun (DDG 103)
    Retired U.S. Navy Capt. Frank Castellano addresses the crowd during a change of command ceremony for the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103)
    U.S. Navy Cmdr. James Koffi relieves U.S. Navy Cmdr. Chance Smith as commanding officer of USS Truxtun (DDG 103)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Truxtun (DDG 103)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download