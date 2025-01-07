Retired U.S. Navy Capt. Frank Castellano addresses the crowd during a change of command ceremony for the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Caption: Retired U.S. Navy Capt. Frank Castellano, director of Navigation, Seamanship and Ship Handling at Mariner Skills Training Center, addresses the crowd during a change of command ceremony for the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103), in Norfolk, Virginia, Jan. 9, 2025. Castellano is known for being the commanding officer of the guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge, during the hijacking of MV Maersk Alabama. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sierra Bryant.) (Photo was edited and cropped using Adobe Lightroom Classic to improve overall composition.)