SWOBOSS Visits USS Comstock

Vice Adm. Brendan McLane, commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks with Cmdr. Joel Stoorza, executive officer of Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45), at Naval Base San Diego, Jan. 9, 2024. While aboard the ship, McLane spoke with leadership and recognized some of the crew's top-performing Sailors. Comstock is homeported at Naval Base San Diego and assigned to Amphibious Squadron 1. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelby Sanders)