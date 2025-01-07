Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SWOBOSS Visits USS Comstock [Image 2 of 4]

    SWOBOSS Visits USS Comstock

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kelby Sanders 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Vice Adm. Brendan McLane, commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks with Cmdr. Joel Stoorza, executive officer of Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45), at Naval Base San Diego, Jan. 9, 2024. While aboard the ship, McLane spoke with leadership and recognized some of the crew's top-performing Sailors. Comstock is homeported at Naval Base San Diego and assigned to Amphibious Squadron 1. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelby Sanders)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2025
    Date Posted: 01.09.2025 14:12
    Photo ID: 8825492
    VIRIN: 250109-N-KL617-1039
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
