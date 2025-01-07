USS Higgins Conducts Training Drills

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250102-N-HT008-1361 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 2, 2025) Members of the visit, board, search and seizure team ride in a rigid hull inflatable boat during a training drill in the South China Sea, Jan. 2. Higgins is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Trevor Hale)