    USS Higgins Conducts Training Drills [Image 6 of 9]

    USS Higgins Conducts Training Drills

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.02.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Trevor Hale 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    250102-N-HT008-1208 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 2, 2025) Sailors aboard a rigid hull inflatable boat search for a life ring during a man overboard drill in the South China Sea, Jan. 2. Higgins is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Trevor Hale)

    Date Taken: 01.02.2025
    Date Posted: 01.09.2025 11:17
    Photo ID: 8825424
    VIRIN: 250102-N-HT008-1208
    Resolution: 4764x3176
    Size: 994.95 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    This work, USS Higgins Conducts Training Drills [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Trevor Hale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #USS Higgins
    #DDG
    #Sailors
    #USN
    #Teamwork

