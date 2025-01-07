USS Higgins Conducts Training Drills

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250102-N-HT008-1254 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 2, 2025) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) watch as a rigid hull inflatable boat pulls alongside the ship during a man overboard drill in the South China Sea, Jan. 2. Higgins is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Trevor Hale)