Advanced Turbidity Reduction System Improves Water Quality at Burnett Reservoir

Pipes bring water from Burnett Reservoir to the dissolved air flotation devices being utlized at Burnett Reservoir as part of a turbidity reduction system to help reduce turbidity in the water Jan. 7, 2024. The system, designed in partnership with USACE engineers across the nation and led by a team from the News Orleans District, draws water from the reservoir through pumps. The water then enters one of the dissolved air flotation units where chemicals are added with air bubbles. The sediment then floats to the top and is removed from the water. The cleaned water is then pumped back to the water treatment plant for its normal treatment processing before going to the community. (Official U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Photo by Stacey Reese/Released)