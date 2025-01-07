Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Advanced Turbidity Reduction System Improves Water Quality at Burnett Reservoir [Image 1 of 4]

    Advanced Turbidity Reduction System Improves Water Quality at Burnett Reservoir

    BLACK MOUNTAIN, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    This cleaned water is the result of dissolved air flotation devices are being utilized at Burnett Reservoir as part of a turbidity reduction system to help reduce turbidity in the water Jan. 7, 2024. The system, designed in partnership with USACE engineers across the nation, draws water from the reservoir through pumps. The water then enters one of the dissolved air flotation units where chemicals are added with air bubbles. The sediment then floats to the top and is removed from the water. The cleaned water is then pumped back to the water treatment plant for its normal treatment processing before going to the community. (Official U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Photo by Stacey Reese/Released)

