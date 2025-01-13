U.S. Army Corps of Engineers enhances water treatment for Asheville amid Hurricane Helene recovery efforts

Photo By Stacey Reese | Pipes bring water from Burnett Reservoir to the dissolved air flotation devices being...... read more read more Photo By Stacey Reese | Pipes bring water from Burnett Reservoir to the dissolved air flotation devices being utlized at Burnett Reservoir as part of a turbidity reduction system to help reduce turbidity in the water Jan. 7, 2024. The system, designed in partnership with USACE engineers across the nation and led by a team from the News Orleans District, draws water from the reservoir through pumps. The water then enters one of the dissolved air flotation units where chemicals are added with air bubbles. The sediment then floats to the top and is removed from the water. The cleaned water is then pumped back to the water treatment plant for its normal treatment processing before going to the community. (Official U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Photo by Stacey Reese/Released) see less | View Image Page

ASHEVILLE, N.C. –The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues to aid in recovery efforts in North Carolina in the wake of Hurricane Helene.



As part of this effort, Task Force Water continues work at the North Fork Water Treatment Plant with a project aimed at reducing turbidity and removing sediment from the water of Burnett Reservoir. The reservoir and plant provide approximately 80% of Asheville and Buncombe County residents with drinking water.



“When the project is completely up and running,” said Terry Wallace, mission manager for task force temp water in the Hurricane Helene response, “there will be 13 dissolved air flotation devices capable of helping the plant provide the necessary 25 million gallons per day of clean drinking water required by the communities.”



Turbidity is a critical measure of water quality, indicating the level of suspended particles within a body of water. The higher the turbidity, the denser and less clear the water becomes. The high turbidity can affect the safety of the water for consumption. This project employs a series of steps to address turbidity to ensure water clarity and safety.



“Water treatment begins with collecting raw water from Burnett reservoir, which feeds the North Fork Water Treatment Plant,” said CW3 John McKechnie from the task force water group.



When water enters the treatment system, chemicals are added to neutralize suspended particles and encourage coagulation, forming larger, more easily removable particles known as floc. The water is rapidly mixed in a chamber to promote this coagulation process.



Next, the water undergoes flocculation, where it is gently agitated to allow floc to grow into larger masses. These heavy particles settle to the bottom of a sedimentation tank, leaving clearer water above. The settled sludge discharges into a settling pond for further management.



The partially clarified water is then filtered to remove any remaining suspended particles, helping to achieve the desired turbidity level of 1.5 Nephelometric Turbidity Units needed for a reliable source of potable water.



The deployment of the DAF units is an enhancement to the plant’s ability to meet water quality standards, playing a critical role in supporting operations amidst the challenges of Hurricane Helene.



"The work at the North Fork Water Treatment Plant is a vital component of our commitment to do our part to help the people of North Carolina recover in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene,” said Col. Brad Morgan, Wilmington District Commander.



“The City of Asheville has done tremendous work addressing turbidity and ensuring the reservoir provides clean, safe drinking water and directly supporting the health and well-being of Asheville and Buncombe County residents,” said Morgan. “We are happy to contribute our efforts at the reservoirs using dissolved air flotation units to provide additional filtration to maintain a resilient system capable of operating at full capacity.”



The Corps of Engineers is working in partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and local and state agencies in response to the historic flooding from Hurricane Helene. In addition to task force water at Burnett Reservoir, there are also projects at Spruce Pine and Bee Tree Reservoirs. USACE is currently tasked with removing over 2 million cubic yards of storm-generated debris in six counties: the City of Asheville, the Town of Lake Lure, the Town of Chimney Rock, and the North Carolina Arboretum.