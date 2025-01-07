Ramstein Air Base hosts 25th iteration of Ukraine Defense Contact Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III arrives at the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 9, 2025. Leaders from the U.S. joined delegates from nearly 50 other nations to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. During the event, the leaders demonstrated unwavering unity by coordinating international efforts in support of Ukraine’s defense against Russia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)