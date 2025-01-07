Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.08.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Steven Cosgrove, 786th Force Support Squadron commander, salutes distinguished visitors and delegates as they arrive at the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 9, 2025. Leaders from the U.S. joined nearly 50 other nations to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and the continued close coordination by the international community to provide the Ukrainian people with the means necessary to defend their sovereign territory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2025
    Date Posted: 01.09.2025 07:32
    VIRIN: 250109-F-ER993-1027
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    This work, Ramstein Air Base hosts 25th iteration of Ukraine Defense Contact Group [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

