Ramstein Air Base hosts 25th iteration of Ukraine Defense Contact Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky arrives at the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 9, 2025. Leaders from the U.S. joined nearly 50 other nations to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and the continued close coordination by the international community to provide the Ukrainian people with the means necessary to defend their sovereign territory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)