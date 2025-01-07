250109-N-AC395-1058 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 9, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) 3rd Class Thomas Aragon, of Bakersfield, Calif., takes a fuel sample during a fueling-at-sea aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) with the Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199), Jan. 9, 2025. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Ostas)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2025 05:16
|Photo ID:
|8825263
|VIRIN:
|250109-N-AC395-1058
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.91 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Hometown:
|BAKERSFIELD, CALIFORNIA, US
This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the South China Sea [Image 8 of 8], by SN Kenneth Ostas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.