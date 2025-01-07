USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250109-N-CT713-1098 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 9, 2025) Yeoman Seaman Thai Struble, right, of Victorville, Calif., and Aviation Technician 2nd Class Blake Summers, of Palm Springs, Calif., steer the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) during a fueling-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199), Jan. 9, 2025. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Amber Rivette)