250109-N-CT713-1111 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 9, 2025) Capt. Ryan Mattson, right, executive officer aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), and Capt. Matthew Thomas, commanding officer aboard Vinson, observe a fueling-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199), Jan. 9, 2025. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Amber Rivette)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2025 05:14
|Photo ID:
|8825269
|VIRIN:
|250109-N-CT713-1111
|Resolution:
|4176x2784
|Size:
|730.82 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the South China Sea [Image 8 of 8], by SN Amber Rivette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.