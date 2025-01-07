USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors issue personal protective equipment

Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Antonio Perez, right, from Bolingbrook, Illinois, issues rank stickers to Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear) 1st Class Isaac Williamson, from Cosby, Tennessee, in the hangar bay onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) while in-port Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Washington, Jan. 8, 2025. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication 2nd Class Jordan Brown)(This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.)
