USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors issue personal protective equipment

Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Antonio Perez, left, from Bolingbrook, Illinois, and Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Michael Renfro, right, from Missouri, issue safety glasses and helmets to Sailors in the hangar bay onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) while in-port Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Washington, Jan. 7, 2025. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class Jordan Brown)