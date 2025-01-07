CNO Delivers Remarks at National Defense University

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Lisa Franchetti shakes hands with Vice Adm. Peter Garvin, National Defense University President, after delivering remarks as part of the President's Lecture Series in Washington D.C., January 8, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Elliott Fabrizio)