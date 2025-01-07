Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Lisa Franchetti delivers remarks at the National Defense University (NDU) as part of the President's Lecture Series in Washington D.C., January 8, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Elliott Fabrizio)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2025 13:18
|Photo ID:
|8824746
|VIRIN:
|250108-N-ES994-1291
|Resolution:
|3360x2240
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON D. C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CNO Delivers Remarks at National Defense University [Image 5 of 5], by SCPO Elliott Fabrizio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.