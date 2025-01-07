Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO Delivers Remarks at National Defense University [Image 1 of 5]

    CNO Delivers Remarks at National Defense University

    WASHINGTON D. C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2025

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Elliott Fabrizio 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Lisa Franchetti delivers remarks at the National Defense University (NDU) as part of the President's Lecture Series in Washington D.C., January 8, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Elliott Fabrizio).

    Date Taken: 01.08.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2025 13:18
    Photo ID: 8824744
    VIRIN: 250108-N-ES994-1044
    Resolution: 2967x1978
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON D. C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
