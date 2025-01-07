Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Fort Lauderdale Visits Newport [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Fort Lauderdale Visits Newport

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Photo by Bruce Katz 

    Naval Station Newport

    Welcome to Newport, USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28)! LPD 28 was commissioned on July 30, 2022 and is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk. The ship's visit is in support of several training schools and courses at the installation. Surface Warfare Schools Command is responsible for coordinating the visit of the dock landing ship to the installation

