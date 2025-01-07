Welcome to Newport, USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28)! LPD 28 was commissioned on July 30, 2022 and is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk. The ship's visit is in support of several training schools and courses at the installation. Surface Warfare Schools Command is responsible for coordinating the visit of the dock landing ship to the installation
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2025 11:53
|Photo ID:
|8824717
|VIRIN:
|241121-D-PK198-7425
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|214.08 KB
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Fort Lauderdale Visits Newport [Image 4 of 4], by Bruce Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.