USS Fort Lauderdale Visits Newport

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Welcome to Newport, USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28)! LPD 28 was commissioned on July 30, 2022 and is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk. The ship's visit is in support of several training schools and courses at the installation. Surface Warfare Schools Command is responsible for coordinating the visit of the dock landing ship to the installation