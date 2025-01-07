Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief of the National Guard Bureau visits Guard members activated for election certification and winter weather support

    Chief of the National Guard Bureau visits Guard members activated for election certification and winter weather support

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Steven Nordhaus, Chief of the National Guard Bureau, speaks to members of the D.C. National Guard, Maryland National Guard and Pennsylvania National Guard who were activated in support of election certification and winter weather missions, at the D.C. Armory, Jan. 6, 2025. The Counting and Certification of Electoral Votes was designated a National Special Security Event (NSSE). (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2LT Paige Bodine)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2025 11:58
    Photo ID: 8824720
    VIRIN: 250106-F-PL327-6865
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 10.29 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Chief of the National Guard Bureau visits Guard members activated for election certification and winter weather support
    Chief of the National Guard Bureau visits Guard members activated for election certification and winter weather support
    Chief of the National Guard Bureau visits Guard members activated for election certification and winter weather support

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Chief of the National Guard Bureau
    Maryland National Guard
    D.C. National Guard

