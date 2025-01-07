Chief of the National Guard Bureau visits Guard members activated for election certification and winter weather support

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Gen. Steven Nordhaus, Chief of the National Guard Bureau, speaks to members of the D.C. National Guard, Maryland National Guard and Pennsylvania National Guard who were activated in support of election certification and winter weather missions, at the D.C. Armory, Jan. 6, 2025. The Counting and Certification of Electoral Votes was designated a National Special Security Event (NSSE). (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2LT Paige Bodine)