USS Sterett conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 7, 2025) – Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Caleb Buonomo, of Windsor, Conn., demonstrates a wound packing technique on Culinary Specialist 2nd Class James Wandag, of Tabuk City, Philippines, in the aft battle dressing station during stretcher bearer training aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104), Jan. 7, 2025. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna Walker)