USS Sterett conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

250107-N-FH842-1157

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 7, 2025) – Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Keith Avinger, of Chino, Calif., signals the pilot of an MH-60R Seahawk assigned to the “Blue Hawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 78 as sailors remove chocks and chains before lifting off from the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104), Jan. 7, 2025. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna Walker)