USS Sterett conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 7, 2025) – Boatswain’s Mate Seaman William Davis, of St. Louis, left, Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Keith Avinger, of Chino, Calif., and Seaman Stephen Tande, of Newark, N.J., prepare chocks and chains of an MH-60R Seahawk assigned to the “Blue Hawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 78 before lift off from the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104), Jan. 7, 2025. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna Walker)