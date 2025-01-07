Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Okinawa Tests Hazmat Suit Readiness [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAG Okinawa Tests Hazmat Suit Readiness

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.19.2024

    Photo by Natalie Stanley 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa Fire and Emergency Services Kunio Matayoshi and Yuta Imamura conducts annual hazardous materials (hazmat) suit testing to ensure the safety and effectiveness of their equipment at Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan, on Dec. 19, 2024.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.07.2025 22:56
    Photo ID: 8824381
    VIRIN: 241219-A-QC559-3132
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.06 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Okinawa Tests Hazmat Suit Readiness [Image 3 of 3], by Natalie Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAG Okinawa Tests Hazmat Suit Readiness
    USAG Okinawa Tests Hazmat Suit Readiness
    USAG Okinawa Tests Hazmat Suit Readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAG Okinawa Tests Hazmat Suit Readiness

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fire Safety
    Hazmat
    Readiness
    USAG Okinawa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download