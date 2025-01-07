U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa Fire and Emergency Services Kunio Matayoshi and Yuta Imamura conduct annual hazardous materials (hazmat) suit testing to ensure the safety and effectiveness of their equipment at Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan, on Dec. 19, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2025 22:56
|Photo ID:
|8824380
|VIRIN:
|241219-A-QC559-5721
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.64 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Okinawa Tests Hazmat Suit Readiness [Image 3 of 3], by Natalie Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAG Okinawa Tests Hazmat Suit Readiness
No keywords found.