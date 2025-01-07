Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Okinawa Tests Hazmat Suit Readiness

    USAG Okinawa Tests Hazmat Suit Readiness

    Photo By Natalie Stanley | U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa Fire and Emergency Services Yuta Imamura conducts annual...... read more read more

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.08.2025

    Story by Natalie Stanley 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    Torii Station, Japan -- U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa Fire and Emergency Services recently conducted their annual hazardous materials (hazmat) suit testing to ensure the safety and effectiveness of their equipment.

    The tests, conducted at Torii Station, on Dec. 19, 2024, are crucial for verifying that the suits remain leak-proof and can protect personnel from hazardous chemicals during emergency operations.

    “These tests are vital to ensure the safety of our firefighters and responders,” said Dean Turner, USAG Okinawa Fire and Emergency Services Fire Chief. “If we ever face a hazmat incident involving a spill or an unknown chemical, these suits allow us to assess the situation, stop leaks, and contain the hazard safely.”

    In addition to annual testing, the team undergoes extensive real-world hazmat training throughout the year to prepare for emergencies. However, the suits used in live training are not the same ones tested during these evaluations, ensuring the integrity of operational equipment.

    The testing and training efforts are part of the Garrison’s commitment to maintaining readiness and protecting both personnel and the local community in the event of a chemical incident.

    “Readiness is the key to effective response,” Turner added. “By testing and training regularly, we ensure that we are always prepared for the unexpected.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2025 22:56
    Story ID: 488794
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 23
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Okinawa Tests Hazmat Suit Readiness, by Natalie Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    USAG Okinawa Tests Hazmat Suit Readiness
    USAG Okinawa Tests Hazmat Suit Readiness
    USAG Okinawa Tests Hazmat Suit Readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fire Safety
    Hazmat
    Readiness
    USAG Okinawa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download