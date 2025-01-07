Wild Weasel Walk-through 35th LRS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kelly Ragasa, 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron decentralized materiel support (DMS) journeyman, explains logistical procedures to U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 6, 2025. The DMS section acts as a liaison between materiel management and maintenance units on the flight line, providing 24-hour support for any equipment maintainers may need on the spot to minimize downtime, enhance operational readiness, and ensure that maintenance tasks are carried out smoothly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)