Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wild Weasel Walk-through 35th LRS [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Wild Weasel Walk-through 35th LRS

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.06.2025

    Photo by Kohei Sugisawa 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kelly Ragasa, 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron decentralized materiel support (DMS) journeyman, explains logistical procedures to U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 6, 2025. The DMS section acts as a liaison between materiel management and maintenance units on the flight line, providing 24-hour support for any equipment maintainers may need on the spot to minimize downtime, enhance operational readiness, and ensure that maintenance tasks are carried out smoothly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2025 19:45
    Photo ID: 8824320
    VIRIN: 250106-F-TF852-1071
    Resolution: 5220x3473
    Size: 9.85 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wild Weasel Walk-through 35th LRS [Image 4 of 4], by Kohei Sugisawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wild Weasel Walk-through 35th LRS
    Wild Weasel Walk-through 35th LRS
    Wild Weasel Walk-through 35th LRS
    Wild Weasel Walk-through 35th LRS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Misawa Air Base
    Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download