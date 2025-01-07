USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors issue personal protective equipment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Chelsea Delarosa, center, from Boston, issues personal protective equipment to Sailors in the hangar bay onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) while in-port Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Washington, Jan. 7, 2025. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class Kazia Ream)