Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors issue personal protective equipment [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors issue personal protective equipment

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kazia Ream 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Chelsea Delarosa, center, from Boston, issues personal protective equipment to Sailors in the hangar bay onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) while in-port Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Washington, Jan. 7, 2025. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class Kazia Ream)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2025 16:51
    Photo ID: 8824217
    VIRIN: 250107-N-BE723-2031
    Resolution: 5011x3341
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors issue personal protective equipment [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Kazia Ream, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors issue personal protective equipment
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors issue personal protective equipment
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors issue personal protective equipment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    shipyard
    PPE
    USS Ronald Reagan
    DPIA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download