Logistics Specialist Seaman Thaddeus Smith, from Newport News, Virginia, sorts through rank stickers for hard hats in the hangar bay onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) while in-port Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Washington, Jan. 7, 2025. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class Kazia Ream)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2025 16:51
|Photo ID:
|8824216
|VIRIN:
|250107-N-BE723-2025
|Resolution:
|2795x4193
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors issue personal protective equipment [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Kazia Ream, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.