Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    OC-ALC quarterly awards [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    OC-ALC quarterly awards

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2024

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Kaseyann Cornwall 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    Brig. Gen. Brian Moore, Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex commander, and OC-ALC senior leaders present awards certificate to various OC-ALC employees to recognize their outstanding accomplishments Oct – Dec 30, 2024, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. Each month and each quarter, an award is presented to employees who have demonstrated exceptional dedication and excellence in their duties. (U.S. Air Force illustration by 2nd Lt. Kaseyann Cornwall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2024
    Date Posted: 01.07.2025 16:29
    Photo ID: 8824173
    VIRIN: 241216-F-XK312-2004
    Resolution: 1199x810
    Size: 321.29 KB
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OC-ALC quarterly awards [Image 4 of 4], by 2nd Lt. Kaseyann Cornwall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    OC-ALC quarterly awards
    OC-ALC quarterly awards
    OC-ALC quarterly awards
    OC-ALC quarterly awards

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Quarterly Awards
    Employee of the Month
    OC-ALC
    Commander's Excellence Award

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download