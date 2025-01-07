OC-ALC quarterly awards

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Brian Moore, Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex commander, and OC-ALC senior leaders present awards certificate to various OC-ALC employees to recognize their outstanding accomplishments Oct – Dec 30, 2024, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. Each month and each quarter, an award is presented to employees who have demonstrated exceptional dedication and excellence in their duties. (U.S. Air Force illustration by 2nd Lt. Kaseyann Cornwall)