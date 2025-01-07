2025 OP Roadshow in Mechanicsburg

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MECHANICSBURG, Pennsylvania (January 7, 2025) The 2025 Office of Personnel (OP) Roadshow stops at NSA Mechanicsburg, January 7, 2025.

The roadshow is a series of career management presentations and interviews for Supply Corps officers.

Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter.