2025 OP Roadshow in Mechanicsburg

MECHANICSBURG, Pennsylvania (January 7, 2025) Lt. Cmdr. Michelle Coleman, lieutenant operational/ postgraduate school detailer (right), speaks at the 2025 Office of Personnel (OP) Roadshow, January 7, 2025.
The roadshow is a series of career management presentations and interviews for Supply Corps officers.
Though America’s Navy operates the world’s most sophisticated weapons systems, it is our highly skilled people – at sea and ashore – who provide an unmatched advantage.
Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Maria A. Olvera Tristán)
