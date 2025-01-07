Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 OP Roadshow in Mechanicsburg

    2025 OP Roadshow in Mechanicsburg

    MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Amalia Olvera 

    Naval Supply Systems Command

    MECHANICSBURG, Pennsylvania (January 7, 2025) Rear Adm. Kenneth W. Epps, commander, NAVSUP/Chief of Supply (right), listens at the 2025 Office of Personnel (OP) Roadshow, during a session for spouses/ significant others, January 7, 2025.
    The roadshow is a series of career management presentations and interviews for Supply Corps officers.
    Though America’s Navy operates the world’s most sophisticated weapons systems, it is our highly skilled people – at sea and ashore – who provide an unmatched advantage.
    Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Maria A. Olvera Tristán)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2025 16:06
    Photo ID: 8824146
    VIRIN: 250106-N-QS035-1050
    Resolution: 7930x5287
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    This work, 2025 OP Roadshow in Mechanicsburg [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Amalia Olvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    leaders
    NAVSUP
    OP Roadshow

