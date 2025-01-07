Fort Stewart Offers Comprehensive Training Course for Environment Control Officers. (U.S. Army Photo by Derrick Matthews)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2025 15:45
|Photo ID:
|8824144
|VIRIN:
|240722-A-HK190-6318
|Resolution:
|1200x900
|Size:
|237.47 KB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Stewart Offers Comprehensive Training Course for Environment Control Officers [Image 3 of 3], by Derrick Matthews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Stewart Offers Comprehensive Training Course for Environment Control Officers
Fort Stewart