Fort Stewart Offers Comprehensive Training Course for Environment Control Officers

Looking to promote environmental sustainability and compliance, Fort Stewart’s Department of Public Works held a week-long training course tailored for Environment Control Officers recently. Soldier and civilian class participants learned the importance of environmental regulations while fostering a culture of sustainability within the military community.



The comprehensive training program, designed by a team of environmental experts and military personnel, covers a wide range of topics essential for ECOs to effectively carry out their roles. From regulatory compliance to pollution prevention strategies, the course equips participants with the knowledge and tools necessary to uphold environmental standards and minimize the ecological footprint of military operations.



“Participants start understanding how we are the premiere environmental post this side of the Mississippi,” said Dale Morningstar, course instructor and project manager for the hazardous waste contract on Fort Stewart “They also understand all the stuff we have here on Fort Stewart that is not any place else. They understand that what they do helps us keep our compliance and all the marshes and wetlands in southeast Georgia clean.”



Throughout the week-long program, ECOs engaged in both classroom instruction and hands-on exercises, allowing them to apply theoretical knowledge to practical situations. The participants take field trips to the recycling point and to the industrial wastewater treatment facility. Additionally, attendees learned about the latest advances in environmental technology and best practices for reducing environmental impact.



One of the key objectives of the training course is to instill a sense of responsibility and commitment to environmental protection among ECOs. By emphasizing the importance of compliance with environmental laws and regulations, Fort Stewart aims to cultivate a culture of sustainability that extends beyond the training program and permeates all aspects of military operations.



“We are protecting the environment for us, future generations and generations after that… what we do here matters,” Morningstar said.



By equipping its personnel with the necessary knowledge and skills, the military is taking proactive steps towards minimizing its environmental impact and fostering a culture of environmental responsibility.



Anthony Pate, Hunter Army Airfield Environmental Compliance Officer participated in the course.



“The course is very beneficial,” he said “It was very thorough and informative. The communication tools provided are a fantastic aspect of this course. If I don’t have the answers, I now have points of contacts that I can go too. That was probably one of the most helpful benefits along with all the information on the regulatory stuff.”



A multiple-choice exam wrapped up the course and recognition was given to the ECO’s whose sections were selected as the unit of the quarter.



Upon completion of the course, ECOs at Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield are poised to emerge as champions of environmental stewardship, driving positive change within their units and contributing to a more sustainable future for the military community and beyond. DPW plans to hold the next Comprehensive Training Course for Environment Control Officers in September.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2024 Date Posted: 01.07.2025 15:45 Story ID: 488782 Location: FORT STEWART , GEORGIA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Stewart Offers Comprehensive Training Course for Environment Control Officers, by Derrick Matthews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.