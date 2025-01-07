Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Stewart Offers Comprehensive Training Course for Environment Control Officers [Image 1 of 3]

    Fort Stewart Offers Comprehensive Training Course for Environment Control Officers

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2024

    Photo by Derrick Matthews 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Course instructor Dale Morningstar gives a briefing to the course participants informing them of expectations, July 19 at Fort Stewart. One of the key objectives of the training course is to instill a sense of responsibility and commitment to environmental protection among ECOs. By emphasizing the importance of compliance with environmental laws and regulations, Fort Stewart aims to cultivate a culture of sustainability that extends beyond the training program and permeates all aspects of military operations. (U.S. Army Photo by Derrick Matthews)

    Fort Stewart

    Fort Stewart
    Sustainability
    environment

