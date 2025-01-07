Fort Stewart Offers Comprehensive Training Course for Environment Control Officers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Course instructor Dale Morningstar gives a briefing to the course participants informing them of expectations, July 19 at Fort Stewart. One of the key objectives of the training course is to instill a sense of responsibility and commitment to environmental protection among ECOs. By emphasizing the importance of compliance with environmental laws and regulations, Fort Stewart aims to cultivate a culture of sustainability that extends beyond the training program and permeates all aspects of military operations. (U.S. Army Photo by Derrick Matthews)