Course instructor Dale Morningstar gives a briefing to the course participants informing them of expectations, July 19 at Fort Stewart. One of the key objectives of the training course is to instill a sense of responsibility and commitment to environmental protection among ECOs. By emphasizing the importance of compliance with environmental laws and regulations, Fort Stewart aims to cultivate a culture of sustainability that extends beyond the training program and permeates all aspects of military operations. (U.S. Army Photo by Derrick Matthews)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2025 15:45
|Photo ID:
|8824143
|VIRIN:
|240722-A-HK190-8129
|Resolution:
|1200x900
|Size:
|193.4 KB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Hometown:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Stewart Offers Comprehensive Training Course for Environment Control Officers [Image 3 of 3], by Derrick Matthews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Stewart Offers Comprehensive Training Course for Environment Control Officers
Fort Stewart