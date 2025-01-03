Iowa Troops Make Spirits Bright this Holiday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Donated items sit on a table for Project Mission Elf at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa, on December 16th, 2024. Project Mission Elf was adopted by Swingin’ Fore Soldiers in 2023, an organization focused on supporting military, veterans and gold star families in need. Each year the program adopts active duty, reserve or gold star families across Iowa who are struggling this holiday season– providing gifts, a turkey or ham, and a frosted sugar cookie kit for a family to celebrate. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katharine Schmidt)