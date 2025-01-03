Donated items sit on a table for Project Mission Elf at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa, on December 16th, 2024. Project Mission Elf was adopted by Swingin’ Fore Soldiers in 2023, an organization focused on supporting military, veterans and gold star families in need. Each year the program adopts active duty, reserve or gold star families across Iowa who are struggling this holiday season– providing gifts, a turkey or ham, and a frosted sugar cookie kit for a family to celebrate. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katharine Schmidt)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2025 14:49
|Photo ID:
|8824092
|VIRIN:
|241212-Z-FQ788-1005
|Resolution:
|5947x3965
|Size:
|12.64 MB
|Location:
|JOHNSTON, IOWA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Iowa Troops Make Spirits Bright this Holiday [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Katharine Schmidt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Iowa Troops Make Spirits Bright this Holiday
No keywords found.