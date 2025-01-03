Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iowa Troops Make Spirits Bright this Holiday [Image 3 of 3]

    JOHNSTON, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Katharine Schmidt 

    Iowa Counterdrug Task Force

    Donated items sit on a table for Project Mission Elf at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa, on December 16th, 2024. Project Mission Elf was adopted by Swingin’ Fore Soldiers in 2023, an organization focused on supporting military, veterans and gold star families in need. Each year the program adopts active duty, reserve or gold star families across Iowa who are struggling this holiday season– providing gifts, a turkey or ham, and a frosted sugar cookie kit for a family to celebrate. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katharine Schmidt)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 01.07.2025 14:49
    Photo ID: 8824092
    VIRIN: 241212-Z-FQ788-1005
    Resolution: 5947x3965
    Size: 12.64 MB
    Location: JOHNSTON, IOWA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iowa Troops Make Spirits Bright this Holiday [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Katharine Schmidt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Counterdrug Task Force
    Counterdrug
    midwest counterdrug training center

