    Iowa Troops Make Spirits Bright this Holiday [Image 2 of 3]

    Iowa Troops Make Spirits Bright this Holiday

    JOHNSTON, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Katharine Schmidt 

    Iowa Counterdrug Task Force

    Christmas presents donated by service members are ready to be delivered for Project Mission Elf at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa, on December 16th, 2024. Each year the program adopts active duty, reserve or gold star families across Iowa who are struggling this holiday season– providing gifts, a turkey or ham, and a frosted sugar cookie kit. In 2021 the outreach encompassed 26 families with 61 kids. This year the program reached 81 families and over 350 individuals, including parents and children. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katharine Schmidt) [This photo was edited for CUI using blur]

