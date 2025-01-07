Tech. Sgt. Sarah Arthur, a training and educator with the 132nd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, Iowa Air National Guard, organizes donated items to be gift wrapped for Project Mission Elf at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa, on December 16th, 2024. Arthur adopted a child every Christmas since 2016. This year she adopted a family of seven. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katharine Schmidt)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2025 14:49
|Photo ID:
|8824090
|VIRIN:
|241212-Z-FQ788-1003
|Resolution:
|6291x4240
|Size:
|13.01 MB
|Location:
|JOHNSTON, IOWA, US
|Hometown:
|DES MOINES, IOWA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Iowa Troops Make Spirits Bright this Holiday [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Katharine Schmidt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Iowa Troops Make Spirits Bright this Holiday
